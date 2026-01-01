$34,972+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$34,972
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Want a great little truck? Good on gas and easy to park? Check out this 2022 Ford Maverick. It has been well-maintained with 54,300 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found. This Maverick has the right options, power drivers seat, sunroof, remote starter, back-up camera, factory tow package (4,000lbs) with factory brake controller, super clean inside and out!!! One Owner and very well taken care of.
This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change, we installed new brake pads and rotors on the rear and serviced the calipers, and we serviced the front brakes. We also filled it up with a full tank of gas.
Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!, The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report. We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks. All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available). We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced. We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519-371-4000