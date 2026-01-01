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<p>Want a great little truck?  Good on gas and easy to park?  Check out this 2022 Ford Maverick. It has been well-maintained with 54,300 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.   This Maverick has the right options, power drivers seat, sunroof, remote starter, back-up camera,  factory tow package (4,000lbs) with factory brake controller, super clean inside and out!!!   One Owner and very well taken care of.</p><p>This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change, we installed new brake pads and rotors on the rear and serviced the calipers, and we serviced the front brakes.  We also filled it up with a full tank of gas.</p><p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!</span></em></strong>,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sold Certified</span> and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.</p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2022 Ford Maverick

54,250 KM

Details Description Features

$34,972

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14069583

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,972

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F96NRA88818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Want a great little truck?  Good on gas and easy to park?  Check out this 2022 Ford Maverick. It has been well-maintained with 54,300 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.   This Maverick has the right options, power drivers seat, sunroof, remote starter, back-up camera,  factory tow package (4,000lbs) with factory brake controller, super clean inside and out!!!   One Owner and very well taken care of.

This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change, we installed new brake pads and rotors on the rear and serviced the calipers, and we serviced the front brakes.  We also filled it up with a full tank of gas.

Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Factory remote starter
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Factory Installed Brake Controller

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
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519-371-XXXX

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519-371-4000

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$34,972

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2022 Ford Maverick