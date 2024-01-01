Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Honda Civic LX for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2022 Honda Civic

43,239 KM

Details Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12050203

2022 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

Contact Seller
Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,239KM
VIN 2HGFE2F29NH114339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M8366A2
  • Mileage 43,239 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owen Sound Honda

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 38,650 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring Awd for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring Awd 96,964 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2020 Honda CR-V LX 30,733 KM $29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Owen Sound Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic