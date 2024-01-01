$36,485+ tax & licensing
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$36,485
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventure enthusiasts and style-conscious drivers! LuckyDog Motors is thrilled to present a pre-owned 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate, ready to elevate your daily commutes and weekend escapades. This stunning white SUV, with its sleek black interior, boasts a powerful 2.5L Turbo engine, ensuring a thrilling ride every time you hit the road. Featuring a spacious cabin and an impressive array of advanced features, this Santa Cruz is the perfect blend of practicality and luxury.
With just 135,541km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Santa Cruz Ultimate is practically brand new. The meticulously designed cabin provides ultimate comfort, with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system to enhance your every journey. Equipped with cutting-edge safety features like Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, this Santa Cruz prioritizes your safety and peace of mind.
Prepare to be impressed by the Santa Cruz Ultimate's impressive array of features.
- Ultimate Comfort: Indulge in heated and cooled seats and a heated steering wheel, transforming every drive into a luxurious experience.
- Safety First: Feel confident with features like Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert that keep you safe and worry-free.
- Power and Performance: Experience the thrill of the 2.5L I4 Turbo engine, delivering a powerful and responsive ride.
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a premium sound system, GPS Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a wireless charger.
- Style and Substance: The Santa Cruz's unique crossover design combines the practicality of an SUV with the sleekness of a truck, turning heads wherever you go.
Ready to experience the ultimate adventure? Visit LuckyDog Motors today to see this impressive Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate in person!
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
LuckyDog Motors
