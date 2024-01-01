Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Calling all adventure enthusiasts and style-conscious drivers! LuckyDog Motors is thrilled to present a pre-owned 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate, ready to elevate your daily commutes and weekend escapades. This stunning white SUV, with its sleek black interior, boasts a powerful 2.5L Turbo engine, ensuring a thrilling ride every time you hit the road. Featuring a spacious cabin and an impressive array of advanced features, this Santa Cruz is the perfect blend of practicality and luxury.</p><p>With just 135,541km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Santa Cruz Ultimate is practically brand new. The meticulously designed cabin provides ultimate comfort, with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system to enhance your every journey. Equipped with cutting-edge safety features like Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, this Santa Cruz prioritizes your safety and peace of mind.</p><p>Prepare to be impressed by the Santa Cruz Ultimates impressive array of features.</p><ul><li><strong>Ultimate Comfort:</strong> Indulge in heated and cooled seats and a heated steering wheel, transforming every drive into a luxurious experience.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Feel confident with features like Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert that keep you safe and worry-free.</li><li><strong>Power and Performance:</strong> Experience the thrill of the 2.5L I4 Turbo engine, delivering a powerful and responsive ride.</li><li><strong>Cutting-Edge Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a premium sound system, GPS Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a wireless charger.</li><li><strong>Style and Substance:</strong> The Santa Cruzs unique crossover design combines the practicality of an SUV with the sleekness of a truck, turning heads wherever you go.</li></ul><p>Ready to experience the ultimate adventure? Visit LuckyDog Motors today to see this impressive Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate in person!</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

135,541 KM

Details Description Features

$36,485

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1724869991
  2. 1724869990
  3. 1724869991
  4. 1724869986
  5. 1724869990
  6. 1724869990
  7. 1724869990
  8. 1724869990
  9. 1724869988
  10. 1724869989
  11. 1724869987
  12. 1724869990
  13. 1724869991
  14. 1724869991
  15. 1724869990
  16. 1724869989
  17. 1724869990
  18. 1724869990
  19. 1724869991
  20. 1724869990
  21. 1724870015
  22. 1724870014
  23. 1724870015
  24. 1724870015
  25. 1724870015
  26. 1724870015
  27. 1724870015
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,541KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NTJEDAF9NH000350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all adventure enthusiasts and style-conscious drivers! LuckyDog Motors is thrilled to present a pre-owned 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate, ready to elevate your daily commutes and weekend escapades. This stunning white SUV, with its sleek black interior, boasts a powerful 2.5L Turbo engine, ensuring a thrilling ride every time you hit the road. Featuring a spacious cabin and an impressive array of advanced features, this Santa Cruz is the perfect blend of practicality and luxury.

With just 135,541km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Santa Cruz Ultimate is practically brand new. The meticulously designed cabin provides ultimate comfort, with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system to enhance your every journey. Equipped with cutting-edge safety features like Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, this Santa Cruz prioritizes your safety and peace of mind.

Prepare to be impressed by the Santa Cruz Ultimate's impressive array of features.

  • Ultimate Comfort: Indulge in heated and cooled seats and a heated steering wheel, transforming every drive into a luxurious experience.
  • Safety First: Feel confident with features like Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert that keep you safe and worry-free.
  • Power and Performance: Experience the thrill of the 2.5L I4 Turbo engine, delivering a powerful and responsive ride.
  • Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a premium sound system, GPS Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a wireless charger.
  • Style and Substance: The Santa Cruz's unique crossover design combines the practicality of an SUV with the sleekness of a truck, turning heads wherever you go.

Ready to experience the ultimate adventure? Visit LuckyDog Motors today to see this impressive Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate in person!

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate 135,541 KM $36,485 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Outback Premium for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2020 Subaru Outback Premium 50,522 KM $33,983 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX + for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Kia Soul EX + 96,550 KM $18,382 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,485

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz