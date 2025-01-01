Menu
2022 RAM 1500

61,160 KM

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

13075210

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,160KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT2NN220118

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,160 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
2022 RAM 1500