Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2023 Honda CR-V

15,881 KM

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

Sport

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,881KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H52PH105614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,881 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-371-4040

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

2023 Honda CR-V