2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe Overland
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
Used
150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJYD68P8784151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 03527R
- Mileage 150 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
