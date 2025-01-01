Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

150 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Overland

Watch This Vehicle
12670065

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Overland

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 12670065
  2. 12670065
  3. 12670065
  4. 12670065
  5. 12670065
  6. 12670065
  7. 12670065
  8. 12670065
  9. 12670065
  10. 12670065
  11. 12670065
  12. 12670065
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJYD66P8784133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 03526R
  • Mileage 150 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Overland for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Overland 150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Overland for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Overland 150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50th Anniversary for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50th Anniversary 161,604 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee