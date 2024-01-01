$39,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDM5PN151909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23100
- Mileage 13,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
