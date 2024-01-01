Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Mazda CX-50

13,500 KM

Details Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDM5PN151909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23100
  • Mileage 13,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S 117,680 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru WRX Sport-tech for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Subaru WRX Sport-tech 95,310 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus 379 KM $40,904 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2023 Mazda CX-50