Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2024 Hyundai KONA AWD!!! It has been well-maintained with just 74,579 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.  This KONA has heated front seats, heated steering wheel, advanced Key, Push-button start, back-up camera, cruise and more!</p><p>This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change, we replaced the rear wiper and serviced both the front and the rear brakes.  A full tank of gas and it is ready for you!</p><p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!</span></em></strong>,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sold Certified</span> and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.</p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2024 Hyundai KONA

74,579 KM

Details Description Features

$26,993

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14437270

2024 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 14437270
  2. 14437270
  3. 14437270
  4. 14437270
  5. 14437270
  6. 14437270
  7. 14437270
  8. 14437270
  9. 14437270
  10. 14437270
  11. 14437270
  12. 14437270
  13. 14437270
  14. 14437270
  15. 14437270
  16. 14437270
  17. 14437270
  18. 14437270
  19. 14437270
  20. 14437270
  21. 14437270
  22. 14437270
  23. 14437270
  24. 14437270
  25. 14437270
  26. 14437270
  27. 14437270
  28. 14437270
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,993

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
74,579KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8HBCAB5RU131750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,579 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Hyundai KONA AWD!!! It has been well-maintained with just 74,579 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.  This KONA has heated front seats, heated steering wheel, advanced Key, Push-button start, back-up camera, cruise and more!

This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change, we replaced the rear wiper and serviced both the front and the rear brakes.  A full tank of gas and it is ready for you!

Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 110,512 KM $17,576 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Sentra S Plus for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra S Plus 107,389 KM $17,722 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi RVR ES for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2024 Mitsubishi RVR ES 90,577 KM $24,933 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,993

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2024 Hyundai KONA