2024 Mazda MAZDA3

20,750 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

12380145

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPACM9R1719134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240

2024 Mazda MAZDA3