$34,185+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
$34,185
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,046KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBCM1R1715987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,046 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 50,548 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL 153,984 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 112,056 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-376-XXXX(click to show)
$34,185
+ taxes & licensing>
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
519-376-2240
2024 Mazda MAZDA3