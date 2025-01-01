Menu
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

27,046 KM

$34,185

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

12940706

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$34,185

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,046KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBCM1R1715987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
$34,185

+ taxes & licensing>

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2024 Mazda MAZDA3