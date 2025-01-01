$77,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
Platinum MAX
Location
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
519-371-2981
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$77,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDADAB52SS021276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1614btna
- Mileage 1,045 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum Premium Power Meets Family Luxury
Command the road with sophistication and efficiency in the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum the ultimate three-row SUV designed for modern families who want it all: power, comfort, technology, and exceptional fuel economy.
Under the hood, the Hybrid MAX powertrain pairs a 2.4L turbocharged hybrid engine with electric motors to deliver an impressive 362 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, giving you exhilarating performance without sacrificing efficiency. With standard All-Wheel Drive and Drive Mode Select, the Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX is ready for every adventure from city streets to winding backroads.
Inside, step into a world of luxury and innovation. The Platinum trim surrounds you with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel for year-round comfort. The 7-passenger configuration with second-row captains chairs ensures everyone rides in first-class comfort, while the power panoramic sunroof fills the cabin with natural light.
Stay seamlessly connected with the 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a JBL Premium Audio System that turns every drive into a concert. The digital rearview mirror, 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor, and Head-Up Display provide confidence and clarity behind the wheel.
Safety comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including:
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Tracing Assist
Road Sign Assist
Proactive Driving Assist
With its bold design, advanced hybrid power, and an interior crafted for comfort and sophistication, the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum redefines what a family SUV can be powerful, premium, and ready for anything.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid