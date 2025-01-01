Menu
Account
Sign In
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum Premium Power Meets Family Luxury<br /><br />Command the road with sophistication and efficiency in the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum the ultimate three-row SUV designed for modern families who want it all: power, comfort, technology, and exceptional fuel economy.<br /><br />Under the hood, the Hybrid MAX powertrain pairs a 2.4L turbocharged hybrid engine with electric motors to deliver an impressive 362 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, giving you exhilarating performance without sacrificing efficiency. With standard All-Wheel Drive and Drive Mode Select, the Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX is ready for every adventure from city streets to winding backroads.<br /><br />Inside, step into a world of luxury and innovation. The Platinum trim surrounds you with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel for year-round comfort. The 7-passenger configuration with second-row captains chairs ensures everyone rides in first-class comfort, while the power panoramic sunroof fills the cabin with natural light.<br /><br />Stay seamlessly connected with the 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a JBL Premium Audio System that turns every drive into a concert. The digital rearview mirror, 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor, and Head-Up Display provide confidence and clarity behind the wheel.<br /><br />Safety comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including:<br /><br />Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection<br /><br />Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist<br /><br />Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br /><br />Lane Tracing Assist<br /><br />Road Sign Assist<br /><br />Proactive Driving Assist<br /><br />With its bold design, advanced hybrid power, and an interior crafted for comfort and sophistication, the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum redefines what a family SUV can be powerful, premium, and ready for anything.

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

1,045 KM

Details Description Features

$77,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Platinum MAX

Watch This Vehicle
13069846

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Platinum MAX

Location

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

519-371-2981

  1. 13069846.753642718?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=30186
  2. 13069846
  3. 13069846
  4. 13069846
  5. 13069846
  6. 13069846
  7. 13069846
  8. 13069846
  9. 13069846
  10. 13069846
  11. 13069846
  12. 13069846
  13. 13069846
  14. 13069846
  15. 13069846
  16. 13069846
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$77,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDADAB52SS021276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1614btna
  • Mileage 1,045 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum Premium Power Meets Family Luxury

Command the road with sophistication and efficiency in the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum the ultimate three-row SUV designed for modern families who want it all: power, comfort, technology, and exceptional fuel economy.

Under the hood, the Hybrid MAX powertrain pairs a 2.4L turbocharged hybrid engine with electric motors to deliver an impressive 362 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, giving you exhilarating performance without sacrificing efficiency. With standard All-Wheel Drive and Drive Mode Select, the Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX is ready for every adventure from city streets to winding backroads.

Inside, step into a world of luxury and innovation. The Platinum trim surrounds you with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel for year-round comfort. The 7-passenger configuration with second-row captains chairs ensures everyone rides in first-class comfort, while the power panoramic sunroof fills the cabin with natural light.

Stay seamlessly connected with the 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a JBL Premium Audio System that turns every drive into a concert. The digital rearview mirror, 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor, and Head-Up Display provide confidence and clarity behind the wheel.

Safety comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, including:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Proactive Driving Assist

With its bold design, advanced hybrid power, and an interior crafted for comfort and sophistication, the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum redefines what a family SUV can be powerful, premium, and ready for anything.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Baywest Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 53,200 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE 25,860 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti QX50 for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2017 Infiniti QX50 69,056 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Baywest Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Baywest Toyota

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-2981

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$77,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid