1966 Chevrolet Nova

0 KM

Details

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Resto-Mod 383 EFI

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8343237
  • Stock #: 0000115376N114302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 0000115376N114302
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

