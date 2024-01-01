$CALL+ tax & licensing
1967 Chevrolet Camaro
RS 327 w Factory A/C
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Numbers matching, 327 Powerglide automatic with RS Package and Factory Air Conditioning. Certified, Numbers Matching 1967 Camaro RS with Factory Air Conditioning. We sold this car in 2020. Car is certified and gorgeous. Headlights converted to electric from vacuum, Everything works. True mileage unknown.
Vehicle Features
