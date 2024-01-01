Menu
Numbers matching, 327 Powerglide automatic with RS Package and Factory Air Conditioning. Certified, Numbers Matching 1967 Camaro RS with Factory Air Conditioning. We sold this car in 2020. Car is certified and gorgeous. Headlights converted to electric from vacuum, Everything works. True mileage unknown.

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

0 KM

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

RS 327 w Factory A/C

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

RS 327 w Factory A/C

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 0000124377L131953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Numbers matching, 327 Powerglide automatic with RS Package and Factory Air Conditioning. Certified, Numbers Matching 1967 Camaro RS with Factory Air Conditioning. We sold this car in 2020. Car is certified and gorgeous. Headlights converted to electric from vacuum, Everything works. True mileage unknown.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

1967 Chevrolet Camaro