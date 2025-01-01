$19,999+ tax & licensing
1967 Triumph T120
Bonneville
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aubergine
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 115 MI
Vehicle Description
Need a Ride for the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride on May 18th, or just need a rolling work of art to round out your collection? 115 miles since a professional restoration, certified, serviced, classic motorcycle icon!
