Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Restore and refreshed and ready to ride. Lots of history work orders and invoices. Miles shown since restoration. True mileage is unknown.</p>

1969 Triumph Bonneville

114 KM

Details Description

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1969 Triumph Bonneville

T120R 650

Watch This Vehicle

1969 Triumph Bonneville

T120R 650

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1723061505
  2. 1723061505
  3. 1723061505
  4. 1723061505
  5. 1723061505
  6. 1723061505
  7. 1723061505
  8. 1723061505
  9. 1723061505
  10. 1723061505
  11. 1723061505
  12. 1723061505
  13. 1723061505
  14. 1723061505
  15. 1723061505
  16. 1723061505
  17. 1723061505
  18. 1723061505
  19. 1723061505
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aubergine
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 114 KM

Vehicle Description

Restore and refreshed and ready to ride. Lots of history work orders and invoices. Miles shown since restoration. True mileage is unknown.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 1969 Triumph Bonneville T120R 650 for sale in Paris, ON
1969 Triumph Bonneville T120R 650 114 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Paris, ON
2012 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 77,123 KM SOLD
Used 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD for sale in Paris, ON
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD 35,659 KM $42,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

Contact Seller
1969 Triumph Bonneville