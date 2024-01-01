$15,999+ tax & licensing
1969 Triumph Bonneville
T120R 650
1969 Triumph Bonneville
T120R 650
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aubergine
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Standard
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 114 KM
Vehicle Description
Restore and refreshed and ready to ride. Lots of history work orders and invoices. Miles shown since restoration. True mileage is unknown.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-442-1800