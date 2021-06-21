1979 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
This is as good as it gets! Not a Restoration, Original Canadian 1979 Corvette from front to back. Original mileage, Original Paint, Numbers Matching from bumper to bumper. The same owner since 1980. Thoroughly inspected and road tested. Safety complete with four new tires and four original tires. A/C recharged and everything works, including the factory alarm.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
