Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1979 Chevrolet Corvette

33,988 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Contact Seller
1979 Chevrolet Corvette

1979 Chevrolet Corvette

L48

Watch This Vehicle

1979 Chevrolet Corvette

L48

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

  1. 7430498
  2. 7430498
  3. 7430498
  4. 7430498
  5. 7430498
  6. 7430498
  7. 7430498
  8. 7430498
  9. 7430498
  10. 7430498
  11. 7430498
  12. 7430498
  13. 7430498
  14. 7430498
  15. 7430498
  16. 7430498
  17. 7430498
  18. 7430498
  19. 7430498
  20. 7430498
  21. 7430498
  22. 7430498
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,988KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7430498
  • VIN: 00001Z87895432635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 33,988 KM

Vehicle Description

This is as good as it gets! Not a Restoration, Original Canadian 1979 Corvette from front to back. Original mileage, Original Paint, Numbers Matching from bumper to bumper. The same owner since 1980. Thoroughly inspected and road tested. Safety complete with four new tires and four original tires. A/C recharged and everything works, including the factory alarm.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Premium Audio
T-top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

2007 Porsche 911 2dr...
 84,350 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic
1995 Mitsubishi 3000...
 80,460 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2004 Ford Mustang 2d...
 128,611 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

Call Dealer

1-888-738-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-738-8540

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory