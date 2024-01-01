Menu
<p>Certified, very solid rust free original floor pan and chassis, new roof, interior carpets, seat, radio with Bluetooth, water pump and more. Euro style (light weight) bumpers installed, originals included with car. </p>

1980 Fiat 124 Spider

0 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
1980 Fiat 124 Spider

1980 Fiat 124 Spider

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, very solid rust free original floor pan and chassis, new roof, interior carpets, seat, radio with Bluetooth, water pump and more. Euro style (light weight) bumpers installed, originals included with car. 

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

1980 Fiat 124 Spider