1980 Fiat 124 Spider
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, very solid rust free original floor pan and chassis, new roof, interior carpets, seat, radio with Bluetooth, water pump and more. Euro style (light weight) bumpers installed, originals included with car.
