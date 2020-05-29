Menu
1993 Mazda Miata MX-5

1993 Mazda Miata MX-5

Tri Colour Metallic

1993 Mazda Miata MX-5

Tri Colour Metallic

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

  • 78,532KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5146580
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Safety, tune up and service included. Originally a white Miata, this car has had a colour and personality change! Three colour Copperhead Metal Flake. Deep Burgundy to Green to Copper. Smooth as silk to drive.

