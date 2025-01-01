Menu
<p>We sell a lot of Corvettes. Many come back to us after a while. sold this car 13 years ago. Weve refreshed it with 4 New Continental Tires, Air Conditioning repaired , Seviced, Inspected and  Safety Certified. This is a solid car and a blast to drive!</p>

1995 Chevrolet Corvette

112,563 KM

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
1995 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Coupe Targa

1995 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Coupe Targa

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,563KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1YY22P2S5107289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 112,563 KM

Vehicle Description

We sell a lot of Corvettes. Many come back to us after a while. sold this car 13 years ago. We've refreshed it with 4 New Continental Tires, Air Conditioning repaired , Seviced, Inspected and  Safety Certified. This is a solid car and a blast to drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-442-1800

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

1995 Chevrolet Corvette