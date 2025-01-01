$19,999+ taxes & licensing
1995 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Coupe Targa
1995 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Coupe Targa
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 112,563 KM
Vehicle Description
We sell a lot of Corvettes. Many come back to us after a while. sold this car 13 years ago. We've refreshed it with 4 New Continental Tires, Air Conditioning repaired , Seviced, Inspected and Safety Certified. This is a solid car and a blast to drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Power Options
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-442-1800