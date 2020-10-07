2001 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Our Team’s job one is that you are happy with your purchase. To assure your complete satisfaction, we will cheerfully refund your purchase if It does not live up to our promises. You can purchase online, or please call to arrange a viewing. 1-888-738-7084. Purchased from us 2 years ago, just traded back to us for a C6. Accident free, inspected, Certified, serviced and detailed. All GM Factory Options on this Corvette. 1SC Preferred Equipment Group 2 – Convertible; Sport Bucket Seats 6-way Power Passenger Seat Electronic Dual-Zone Air Conditioning Fog Lamps Memory Package Twilight Sentinel Electrochromatic Mirrors Head-Up Display (HUD) Power-Telescopic Steering Wheel Memory Package (AAB) Periphery devices memory package. This option “remembered” outside-rear-view-mirror, radio, heater-vent air conditioning control, and power driver seat settings. Floor Mats (B34) Color matching, carpeted, driver’s and passenger’s floor mats. Body Side Moldings (B84) Plastic adhesive moldings that ran from the bodyside coves to the end of the door. These moldings had two pieces per side (one mounting ahead of the door to the front fender, the other mounting directly to the driver and passenger doors respectively), and their thickness tapered from front to rear. F45 Selective Ride Control Suspension, which permitted "on-the-fly" driver selection of different ride characteristics (sport or touring). Standard Corvette Features; 5.7L V-8 Engine 4-spd auto w/OD Transmission 350 @ 5,600 rpm Horsepower 360 @ 4,000 rpm Torque rear-wheel Drive type ABS and driveline Traction control 1st row removable manual targa steel Sunroof 17" silver aluminum Wheels front air conditioning, manual AM/FM stereo, seek-scan Radio keyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entry Heated mirrors leather Seat trim
