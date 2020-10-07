Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

105,884 KM

Details Description

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Contact Seller
2001 Chevrolet Corvette

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT w F45 Suspension

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT w F45 Suspension

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,884KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5898810
  • Stock #: Lm01310-1
  • VIN: 1G1YY32G715108684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Lm01310-1
  • Mileage 105,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Team’s job one is that you are happy with your purchase. To assure your complete satisfaction, we will cheerfully refund your purchase if It does not live up to our promises. You can purchase online, or please call to arrange a viewing. 1-888-738-7084. Purchased from us 2 years ago, just traded back to us for a C6. Accident free, inspected, Certified, serviced and detailed. All GM Factory Options on this Corvette. 1SC Preferred Equipment Group 2 – Convertible; Sport Bucket Seats 6-way Power Passenger Seat Electronic Dual-Zone Air Conditioning Fog Lamps Memory Package Twilight Sentinel Electrochromatic Mirrors Head-Up Display (HUD) Power-Telescopic Steering Wheel Memory Package (AAB) Periphery devices memory package. This option “remembered” outside-rear-view-mirror, radio, heater-vent air conditioning control, and power driver seat settings. Floor Mats (B34) Color matching, carpeted, driver’s and passenger’s floor mats. Body Side Moldings (B84) Plastic adhesive moldings that ran from the bodyside coves to the end of the door. These moldings had two pieces per side (one mounting ahead of the door to the front fender, the other mounting directly to the driver and passenger doors respectively), and their thickness tapered from front to rear. F45 Selective Ride Control Suspension, which permitted "on-the-fly" driver selection of different ride characteristics (sport or touring). Standard Corvette Features; 5.7L V-8 Engine 4-spd auto w/OD Transmission 350 @ 5,600 rpm Horsepower 360 @ 4,000 rpm Torque rear-wheel Drive type ABS and driveline Traction control 1st row removable manual targa steel Sunroof 17" silver aluminum Wheels front air conditioning, manual AM/FM stereo, seek-scan Radio keyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entry Heated mirrors leather Seat trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

2002 Mazda Miata MX-5
 42,383 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1999 Chevrolet Corve...
 59,732 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2016 Buick Cascada 2...
 28,024 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

Call Dealer

1-888-738-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-738-8540

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory