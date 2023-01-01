$29,999+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Thunderbird
2dr Premium Convertible w Hardtop
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Whisper White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # LM01659
- Mileage 43,552 KM
Vehicle Description
21 years of loving care and attention are obvious when you see this car, live. Paint, glass, chrome and leather all appear as new as the day it was introduced to Ford showrooms. Whisper White with matching hardtop and Black leather trim. Premium model adds: traction control, chrome alloy wheels,fog lights and the factory removable hardtop roof with instantly recognized “porthole" windows. Based on the Lincoln LS platform, standard features include; 3.9-liter dohc V8 engine, 5-speed automatic transmission, dual front airbags, side airbags, antilock 4-wheel disc brakes, emergency inside trunk release, air conditioning w/dual-zone automatic climate control, power steering, tilt/telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, leather upholstery, bucket seats, 6-way power driver seat w/lumbar adjustment, 2-way power passenger seat, center console, cupholders, power mirrors, power windows, power door locks, remote keyless entry, AM/FM radio w/in-dash 6-disc CD changer, digital clock, steering-wheel radio controls, tachometer, power convertible top, variable-intermittent wipers, rear defogger, remote power decklid release, visor mirrors, automatic headlights, floormats, theft-deterrent system, 235/50VR17 tires, alloy wheels
