Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette for sale in Paris, ON

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

61,684 KM

Details

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

12631344

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,684KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY22GX35105064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 61,684 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Targa Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2003 Chevrolet Corvette