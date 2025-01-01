Menu
Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette 2DR Z06 HARDTOP for sale in Paris, ON

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

64,269 KM

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
2003 Chevrolet Corvette

2DR Z06 HARDTOP

12744825

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

2DR Z06 HARDTOP

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,269KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY12S035104424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour red and black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 64,269 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2003 Chevrolet Corvette