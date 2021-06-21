2003 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
One local Owner from new. Traded in here. Regularly serviced and winter stored. Inspected, Certified and Serviced. Premium includes leather-wrapped steering wheel, MACH audio AM/FM with in-dash 6-CD changer, anti-lock brakes (ABS) and traction control. Plus optional six-way power driver’s seat and leather-trimmed bucket seats. Sirius XM satelite radio equipped. Standard equipment on all Mustangs includes air conditioning, power windows and door locks, tilt-steering column, a floor console, remote keyless entry system and interval windshield wipers. Reclining cloth front bucket seats are standard, a The standard Mustang engine is a 3.8-liter V6, an overhead-valve engine rated 190 horsepower at 5250 rpm and 220 foot-pounds of torque at 2750 rpm. includes rear spoiler, color-keyed floor mats, power driver’s seat and cruise control.
