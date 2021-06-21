Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Ford Mustang

50,984 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Contact Seller
2003 Ford Mustang

2003 Ford Mustang

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Ford Mustang

Premium

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

  1. 7525009
  2. 7525009
  3. 7525009
  4. 7525009
  5. 7525009
  6. 7525009
  7. 7525009
  8. 7525009
  9. 7525009
  10. 7525009
  11. 7525009
  12. 7525009
  13. 7525009
  14. 7525009
  15. 7525009
  16. 7525009
  17. 7525009
  18. 7525009
  19. 7525009
  20. 7525009
  21. 7525009
  22. 7525009
  23. 7525009
  24. 7525009
  25. 7525009
  26. 7525009
  27. 7525009
  28. 7525009
  29. 7525009
  30. 7525009
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,984KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7525009
  • VIN: 1FAFP44413F340923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 50,984 KM

Vehicle Description

One local Owner from new. Traded in here. Regularly serviced and winter stored. Inspected, Certified and Serviced. Premium includes leather-wrapped steering wheel, MACH audio AM/FM with in-dash 6-CD changer, anti-lock brakes (ABS) and traction control. Plus optional six-way power driver’s seat and leather-trimmed bucket seats. Sirius XM satelite radio equipped. Standard equipment on all Mustangs includes air conditioning, power windows and door locks, tilt-steering column, a floor console, remote keyless entry system and interval windshield wipers. Reclining cloth front bucket seats are standard, a The standard Mustang engine is a 3.8-liter V6, an overhead-valve engine rated 190 horsepower at 5250 rpm and 220 foot-pounds of torque at 2750 rpm. includes rear spoiler, color-keyed floor mats, power driver’s seat and cruise control.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

2019 Jeep Wrangler R...
 14,971 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Harley-Davidson...
 57,363 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 66,741 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

Call Dealer

1-888-738-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-738-8540

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory