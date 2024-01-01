Menu
<p>Reconditioned, Detailed and Certified including new Brakes and Tires. A solid, reliable, driver quality 911 Turbo, not a show car. No accidents on Carfax, Canadian car from new, traded in to us, previously owned for 10 years. Please call to arrange an appointment to view in our showroom. Original Specs...</p><p> </p><table><tbody><tr><td>Prod Month:</td><td>2002-09-01</td></tr><tr class=match active><td>VIN:</td><td><strong>WP0AB29993S685278</strong></td></tr><tr><td>Price:</td><td>$188,465.00</td></tr><tr><td>Exterior:</td><td>Basalt Black Metallic</td></tr><tr><td>Interior:</td><td>Natural Leather Brown</td></tr><tr><td>Warranty Start:</td><td>May 02, 2003</td></tr></tbody></table><table><tbody><tr><td>BASE</td><td>Porsche Base Model</td></tr><tr><td>04</td><td>Natural Leather Brown</td></tr><tr><td>342</td><td>Heated Front Seats</td></tr><tr><td>446</td><td>Wheel Caps with Colored Crest</td></tr><tr><td>513</td><td>Lumbar Support-Right Seat</td></tr><tr><td>586</td><td>Lumbar Support-Left Seat</td></tr><tr><td>692</td><td>Remote CD Changer (6 Disc)</td></tr><tr><td>982</td><td>Supple Leather Front and Rear</td></tr><tr><td>999</td><td>Special Instructions</td></tr><tr><td>E71</td><td>Light Wood Interior Package</td></tr><tr><td>M6K</td><td>Natural Grey Floor Mat</td></tr><tr><td>X99</td><td>Natural Leather Code - PAG</td></tr><tr><td>XPB</td><td>3-Spoke Str Whl-Lt Wood/Lther</td></tr><tr><td>Y07</td><td>Brake/Shifter Lt Wood/Aluminum</td></tr><tr><td>Z4</td><td>Basalt Black Metallic Top</td></tr></tbody></table>

2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

121,991 KM

$67,998

+ tax & licensing
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

TURBO

2003 Porsche 911 Carrera

TURBO

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,998

+ taxes & licensing

121,991KM
VIN WP0AB29993S685278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basalt Black
  • Interior Colour Natural Leather Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 121,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Reconditioned, Detailed and Certified including new Brakes and Tires. A solid, reliable, driver quality 911 Turbo, not a show car. No accidents on Carfax, Canadian car from new, traded in to us, previously owned for 10 years. Please call to arrange an appointment to view in our showroom. Original Specs...

 

Prod Month:2002-09-01VIN:WP0AB29993S685278Price:$188,465.00Exterior:Basalt Black MetallicInterior:Natural Leather BrownWarranty Start:May 02, 2003BASEPorsche Base Model04Natural Leather Brown342Heated Front Seats446Wheel Caps with Colored Crest513Lumbar Support-Right Seat586Lumbar Support-Left Seat692Remote CD Changer (6 Disc)982Supple Leather Front and Rear999Special InstructionsE71Light Wood Interior PackageM6KNatural Grey Floor MatX99Natural Leather Code - PAGXPB3-Spoke Str Whl-Lt Wood/LtherY07Brake/Shifter Lt Wood/AluminumZ4Basalt Black Metallic Top

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$67,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2003 Porsche 911 Carrera