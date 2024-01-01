$67,998+ tax & licensing
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Basalt Black
- Interior Colour Natural Leather Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 121,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Reconditioned, Detailed and Certified including new Brakes and Tires. A solid, reliable, driver quality 911 Turbo, not a show car. No accidents on Carfax, Canadian car from new, traded in to us, previously owned for 10 years. Please call to arrange an appointment to view in our showroom. Original Specs...
Prod Month:2002-09-01VIN:WP0AB29993S685278Price:$188,465.00Exterior:Basalt Black MetallicInterior:Natural Leather BrownWarranty Start:May 02, 2003BASEPorsche Base Model04Natural Leather Brown342Heated Front Seats446Wheel Caps with Colored Crest513Lumbar Support-Right Seat586Lumbar Support-Left Seat692Remote CD Changer (6 Disc)982Supple Leather Front and Rear999Special InstructionsE71Light Wood Interior PackageM6KNatural Grey Floor MatX99Natural Leather Code - PAGXPB3-Spoke Str Whl-Lt Wood/LtherY07Brake/Shifter Lt Wood/AluminumZ4Basalt Black Metallic Top
