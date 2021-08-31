Menu
2004 Ford Mustang

78,235 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Pony Pkg

Location

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

78,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7723039
  • VIN: 1FAFP44674F203875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour REDFIRE
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Original. accident free, unmodified and as good as the photos. Options include; Ford's Mach 460, 230-watt multi-speaker sound system with CD player, Interior Upgrade Package (aluminum, stainless, and leather accents), Deluxe Equipment Group (cruise, floor mats, 6-way power driver seat, rear spoiler) Leather Seats. 2004 Mustangs came standard with; power windows, mirrors, and door locks, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, and a trunk cargo net.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Spoiler
POWER SEAT
Leather Interior

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

