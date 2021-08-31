2004 Ford Mustang

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 2 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7723039

7723039 VIN: 1FAFP44674F203875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour REDFIRE

Interior Colour White

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 78,235 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Spoiler Power Options POWER SEAT Seating Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.