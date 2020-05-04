2005 BMW Z4

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Yes, it's that nice! Safety Standards Certificate, Service and Detailing included. The Z4 2.5i comes with an inline six-cylinder engine 2.5-litre with a five-speed manual transmission. Options include; Fully automatic, power softtop 8-way power front seats with 3-way driver’s-seat memory BMW Assist Elastic nets on right side of center tunnel and on back of each seat (Storage Package) 4-function on-board computer 17x 8.0 Turbine (Styling 106) cast-alloy wheels and 225/45R-17 tires The 2.5i includes a manually-operated soft top, automatic Xenon headlamps, adaptive brake lights, 16-inch star-spoke wheels, ventilated front disc brakes with solid rear discs, fog lights, heated mirrors, speed-sensitive wipers with rain sensor and heated washer jets, self-charging keyless remote, six-way manually adjustable sport seats in “leatherette”, leather-wrapped wheel with telescopic, manual air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and CD/MP3 player with ten speakers including two subwoofers. Prod. Date 2005-01-11 Type Z4 2.5i Series E85 (Z Series) Body Type Roadster Steering Left Hand Drive Engine M54 Displacement 2.5 Power 141kw / 192hp Drive HECK Transmission Manual Colour Merlot red metallic (A02) Upholstery Leather Oregon/beige (LAAB) Editions and packages S331 BMW LA wheel, star spoke 102 S785 White direction indicator lights Comfort and interior equipment S437 Fine wood trim S470 Isofix-System S459 Seat adjustment, electric, with memory S441 Smoker package S494 Seat heating driver/passenger S493 Storage compartment package Multimedia S645 BMW US Radio S662 Radio BMW Business CD S692 Preparation, BMW 6-CD changer I-bus S677 HiFi system Professional DSP - Bavsound speaker upgrade available Driver assistance and lightning S550 On-board computer S540 Cruise control S548 Kilometre speedo S520 Fog lights S530 Air conditioning S521 Rain sensor S522 Xenon Light Wheels and drive S255 Sports leather steering wheel S249 Multifunction f steering wheel Environment and safety S838 National version Canada S853 Language version, English S845 Acoustic fasten seat belt reminder S380 Hardtop-preparation S394 Softtop dark beige S399 Softtop, electromech. all-autom. S896 Daytime driving lights S354 Windscreen, green-tinted upper strip S876 Radio frequency 315 MHz S8SP Control unit COP S305 Remote control for central locking S823 Hot-climate version
