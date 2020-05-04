Menu
2005 BMW Z4

2.5i

2005 BMW Z4

2.5i

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,535KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4943826
  VIN: 4USBT33545LR70474
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Yes, it's that nice! Safety Standards Certificate, Service and Detailing included. The Z4 2.5i comes with an inline six-cylinder engine 2.5-litre with a five-speed manual transmission. Options include; Fully automatic, power softtop 8-way power front seats with 3-way driver’s-seat memory BMW Assist Elastic nets on right side of center tunnel and on back of each seat (Storage Package) 4-function on-board computer 17x 8.0 Turbine (Styling 106) cast-alloy wheels and 225/45R-17 tires The 2.5i includes a manually-operated soft top, automatic Xenon headlamps, adaptive brake lights, 16-inch star-spoke wheels, ventilated front disc brakes with solid rear discs, fog lights, heated mirrors, speed-sensitive wipers with rain sensor and heated washer jets, self-charging keyless remote, six-way manually adjustable sport seats in “leatherette”, leather-wrapped wheel with telescopic, manual air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and CD/MP3 player with ten speakers including two subwoofers. Prod. Date 2005-01-11 Type Z4 2.5i Series E85 (Z Series) Body Type Roadster Steering Left Hand Drive Engine M54 Displacement 2.5 Power 141kw / 192hp Drive HECK Transmission Manual Colour Merlot red metallic (A02) Upholstery Leather Oregon/beige (LAAB) Editions and packages S331 BMW LA wheel, star spoke 102 S785 White direction indicator lights Comfort and interior equipment S437 Fine wood trim S470 Isofix-System S459 Seat adjustment, electric, with memory S441 Smoker package S494 Seat heating driver/passenger S493 Storage compartment package Multimedia S645 BMW US Radio S662 Radio BMW Business CD S692 Preparation, BMW 6-CD changer I-bus S677 HiFi system Professional DSP - Bavsound speaker upgrade available Driver assistance and lightning S550 On-board computer S540 Cruise control S548 Kilometre speedo S520 Fog lights S530 Air conditioning S521 Rain sensor S522 Xenon Light Wheels and drive S255 Sports leather steering wheel S249 Multifunction f steering wheel Environment and safety S838 National version Canada S853 Language version, English S845 Acoustic fasten seat belt reminder S380 Hardtop-preparation S394 Softtop dark beige S399 Softtop, electromech. all-autom. S896 Daytime driving lights S354 Windscreen, green-tinted upper strip S876 Radio frequency 315 MHz S8SP Control unit COP S305 Remote control for central locking S823 Hot-climate version

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

