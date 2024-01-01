$3,500+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Manual 4x4
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Sold As Is
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 283,627 KM
Vehicle Description
**NEEDS FRAME REPAIR**
OMVIC's position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
