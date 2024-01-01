Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: google sans; font-size: 21.3333px; background-color: #ffffff;>**NEEDS FRAME REPAIR**</span></p><p><span style=font-family: google sans; font-size: 21.3333px; background-color: #ffffff;>OMVICs position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2005 Toyota Tacoma

283,627 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Manual 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Manual 4x4

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
283,627KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5TELU42N75Z033540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 283,627 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEEDS FRAME REPAIR**

OMVIC's position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Starks Motorsports

Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab 4x4 Auto | CERTIFIED for sale in Paris, ON
2012 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab 4x4 Auto | CERTIFIED 203,001 KM SOLD
Used 2001 Land Rover Discovery II V8 4x4 for sale in Paris, ON
2001 Land Rover Discovery II V8 4x4 300,135 KM SOLD
Used 2008 Mazda B-Series 4X4 5 SPEED MANUAL for sale in Paris, ON
2008 Mazda B-Series 4X4 5 SPEED MANUAL 284,354 KM SOLD

Email Starks Motorsports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

Call Dealer

519-588-XXXX

(click to show)

519-588-0750

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Tacoma