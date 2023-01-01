$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lee Munro's Garage
1-888-738-8540
2006 Mazda Miata MX-5
2006 Mazda Miata MX-5
2dr Conv GT Manual
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
1-888-738-8540
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
89,989KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9841502
- VIN: JM1NC25F360115545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunlight Silver Mica
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 89,989 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1