SOLD
2006 Toyota Tundra
2006 Toyota Tundra
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Sold As Is
SOLD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 210,555 MI
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Starks Motorsports
Email Starks Motorsports
Starks Motorsports
Call Dealer
519-588-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
519-588-0750