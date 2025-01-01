$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2007 Saturn Sky
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Used
VIN 1G8MB35B67Y124481
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
