Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 Saturn Sky for sale in Paris, ON

2007 Saturn Sky

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Saturn Sky

Watch This Vehicle
12740043

2007 Saturn Sky

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1752182044
  2. 1752182043
  3. 1752182043
  4. 1752182045
  5. 1752182044
  6. 1752182044
  7. 1752182043
  8. 1752182042
  9. 1752182043
  10. 1752182044
  11. 1752182045
  12. 1752182044
  13. 1752182044
  14. 1752182045
  15. 1752182044
  16. 1752182042
  17. 1752182044
  18. 1752182045
  19. 1752182043
  20. 1752182044
  21. 1752182100
  22. 1752182101
  23. 1752182100
  24. 1752182101
  25. 1752182100
  26. 1752182099
  27. 1752182101
  28. 1752182100
  29. 1752182100
  30. 1752182100
  31. 1752182102
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1G8MB35B67Y124481

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2007 Saturn Sky for sale in Paris, ON
2007 Saturn Sky 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i for sale in Paris, ON
2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i 25,109 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328I for sale in Paris, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 328I 56,564 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2007 Saturn Sky