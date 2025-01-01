$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry Solara
SLE
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
74,809KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1FA38P27U130967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Absolutely Red
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 74,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Immaculate, original and accident free.Key Features of the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE:
- Engine: Offered with a 210-horsepower 3.3L V6 engine, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.
- Transmission: 5-speed automatic with manual shift mode.
- Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels.
- Exterior: Body-colored rocker panels and front/rear spoilers.
- Interior: Leather seats, woodgrain trim, and chrome interior accents.
- Technology: Optional JBL premium audio system, DVD-based navigation system, and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Safety: Standard ABS, seat-mounted side-impact airbags, and optional traction control.
- Convenience: Heated front seats.
- Convertible-Specific Features: Magnetic front seat-belt guide, and increased rear headroom with the top up.
The SLE trim also offered an optional DVD-based navigation system and Bluetooth for the audio system. It's worth noting that the Solara, in general, was designed with a focus on comfort and a relaxed cruising experience, rather than a purely sporty driving feel.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2007 Toyota Camry Solara