2007 Toyota Camry Solara

74,809 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry Solara

SLE

12781796

2007 Toyota Camry Solara

SLE

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,809KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1FA38P27U130967

  • Exterior Colour Absolutely Red
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 74,809 KM

 Immaculate, original and accident free. 

Key Features of the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE:
  • Engine: Offered with a 210-horsepower 3.3L V6 engine, paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission.  
  • Transmission: 5-speed automatic with manual shift mode.  
  • Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels.  
  • Exterior: Body-colored rocker panels and front/rear spoilers.  
  • Interior: Leather seats, woodgrain trim, and chrome interior accents.  
  • Technology: Optional JBL premium audio system, DVD-based navigation system, and Bluetooth connectivity.  
  • Safety: Standard ABS, seat-mounted side-impact airbags, and optional traction control.  
  • Convenience: Heated front seats.  
  • Convertible-Specific Features: Magnetic front seat-belt guide, and increased rear headroom with the top up.  

 

The SLE trim also offered an optional DVD-based navigation system and Bluetooth for the audio system. It's worth noting that the Solara, in general, was designed with a focus on comfort and a relaxed cruising experience, rather than a purely sporty driving feel. 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2007 Toyota Camry Solara