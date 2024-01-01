Menu
<div> </div><div><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Great condition 2007 Toyota Tundra double cab 5.7liter V8 4x4 6.5foot box with only 133k. Comes safety certified, detailed, 2 keys and with a full tank of gas in the advertised price.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Ontario truck since new. Used as a secondary vehicle in the household. Regularly driven down to Florida. Clean Ontario title/ownership. No accident history. Carfax available. Has been oil sprayed by previous owner, frame is in good shape. Paint & interior are in great condition. Non smoker. Not used as a work truck. Does have a 5th wheel hitch installed. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Ultra reliable 5.7liter Tundra. These engines are known to go 500k+ very easily with low maintenance needs. Mechanically in good condition, engine fires right up, AC blows ice cold, 4x4 works, no engine lights, transmission shifts properly. Runs and drives out great. Has Linex bed liner & soft tonneau cover. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Safety inspection and certification just completed. Work done; front brake pads, rotors, rear brake pads, rotors, new exhaust pipe, new muffler. Currently on winter tires w/ OEM wheels. We have a set of good condition all season tires for it as well.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>If you have any questions please let me know. Thank you for your interest.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Financing and trade-ins available.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Test drives by appointment only. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Starks Motorsports LTD</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</span></p></div>

133,287 KM

Details Description

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
DOUBLE CAB 4X4 5.7 6.5 FOOT BOX CERTIFIED

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,287 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-588-XXXX

