$18,000+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Tundra
DOUBLE CAB 4X4 5.7 6.5 FOOT BOX CERTIFIED
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Great condition 2007 Toyota Tundra double cab 5.7liter V8 4x4 6.5foot box with only 133k. Comes safety certified, detailed, 2 keys and with a full tank of gas in the advertised price.
Ontario truck since new. Used as a secondary vehicle in the household. Regularly driven down to Florida. Clean Ontario title/ownership. No accident history. Carfax available. Has been oil sprayed by previous owner, frame is in good shape. Paint & interior are in great condition. Non smoker. Not used as a work truck. Does have a 5th wheel hitch installed.
Ultra reliable 5.7liter Tundra. These engines are known to go 500k+ very easily with low maintenance needs. Mechanically in good condition, engine fires right up, AC blows ice cold, 4x4 works, no engine lights, transmission shifts properly. Runs and drives out great. Has Linex bed liner & soft tonneau cover.
Safety inspection and certification just completed. Work done; front brake pads, rotors, rear brake pads, rotors, new exhaust pipe, new muffler. Currently on winter tires w/ OEM wheels. We have a set of good condition all season tires for it as well.
If you have any questions please let me know. Thank you for your interest.
Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
