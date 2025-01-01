2008 MINI Cooper Convertible

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=WaaZC style=color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff;><div class=RJPOee EIJn2 style=animation: auto ease 0s 1 normal none running none !important;><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Key Features of the 2008 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition:</div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Heres a more detailed look at what defines the 2008 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition:</div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Exterior:</div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Unique Wheels: The Sidewalk edition features 17-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive design. </div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Special Badging: Look for Sidewalk badging on the door sills and potentially other areas. </div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Optional Chrome Accents: Chrome mirror caps and other chrome details were often included. </div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Optional Stripes: Some Sidewalk editions came with black bonnet stripes. Interior:</div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Malt Brown Leather: A key feature is the Malt Brown English leather upholstery with white piping, often extending to the seats, steering wheel, and door armrests. </div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Sidewalk Sill Plates: Door sill plates with Sidewalk branding are another signature detail. </div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Harman Kardon Sound: Many Sidewalk editions included a Harman Kardon sound system. </div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Optional Upgrades: The Cockpit Chrono Package, with additional gauges, was also an option. </div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Performance:</div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Supercharged Engine: The Cooper S Sidewalk, being a Cooper S, has a supercharged 1.6L inline-4 engine, producing 168-171 horsepower. </div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Six-Speed Manual: The Sidewalk edition was available with a six-speed manual transmission. </div><div class=rPeykc pyPiTc style=margin: 20px 0px 10px; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 26px; data-hveid=CAsQAQ data-ved=2ahUKEwiT6Mqe2OKOAxUivokEHaDzJnMQo_EKegQICxAB>Optional Automatic: Some were equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission with Steptronic. </div></div></div></div></div>

2008 MINI Cooper Convertible

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 MINI Cooper Convertible

S SIDEWAK EDITION

Watch This Vehicle
12808948

2008 MINI Cooper Convertible

S SIDEWAK EDITION

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1753824383
  2. 1753824383
  3. 1753824383
  4. 1753824383
  5. 1753824385
  6. 1753824384
  7. 1753824384
  8. 1753824384
  9. 1753824384
  10. 1753824384
  11. 1753824384
  12. 1753824384
  13. 1753824384
  14. 1753824384
  15. 1753824384
  16. 1753824384
  17. 1753824384
  18. 1753824384
  19. 1753824384
  20. 1753824384
  21. 1753824384
  22. 1753824384
  23. 1753824384
  24. 1753824384
  25. 1753824385
  26. 1753824384
  27. 1753824384
  28. 1753824384
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWRH33528TU80736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver
  • Interior Colour Malt Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Key Features of the 2008 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition:Here's a more detailed look at what defines the 2008 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition:Exterior:Unique Wheels: The Sidewalk edition features 17-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive design. Special Badging: Look for Sidewalk badging on the door sills and potentially other areas. Optional Chrome Accents: Chrome mirror caps and other chrome details were often included. Optional Stripes: Some Sidewalk editions came with black bonnet stripes. Interior:Malt Brown Leather: A key feature is the Malt Brown English leather upholstery with white piping, often extending to the seats, steering wheel, and door armrests. Sidewalk Sill Plates: Door sill plates with "Sidewalk" branding are another signature detail. Harman Kardon Sound: Many Sidewalk editions included a Harman Kardon sound system. Optional Upgrades: The Cockpit Chrono Package, with additional gauges, was also an option. Performance:Supercharged Engine: The Cooper S Sidewalk, being a Cooper S, has a supercharged 1.6L inline-4 engine, producing 168-171 horsepower. Six-Speed Manual: The Sidewalk edition was available with a six-speed manual transmission. Optional Automatic: Some were equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission with Steptronic. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Supercharged

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Paris, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 57,783 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Porsche Cayman for sale in Paris, ON
2015 Porsche Cayman 47,900 KM $54,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for sale in Paris, ON
2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 57,478 KM $44,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2008 MINI Cooper Convertible