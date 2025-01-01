$19,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2008 MINI Cooper Convertible
S SIDEWAK EDITION
2008 MINI Cooper Convertible
S SIDEWAK EDITION
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWRH33528TU80736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver
- Interior Colour Malt Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Key Features of the 2008 Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition:Here's a more detailed look at what defines the 2008 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition:Exterior:Unique Wheels: The Sidewalk edition features 17-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive design. Special Badging: Look for Sidewalk badging on the door sills and potentially other areas. Optional Chrome Accents: Chrome mirror caps and other chrome details were often included. Optional Stripes: Some Sidewalk editions came with black bonnet stripes. Interior:Malt Brown Leather: A key feature is the Malt Brown English leather upholstery with white piping, often extending to the seats, steering wheel, and door armrests. Sidewalk Sill Plates: Door sill plates with "Sidewalk" branding are another signature detail. Harman Kardon Sound: Many Sidewalk editions included a Harman Kardon sound system. Optional Upgrades: The Cockpit Chrono Package, with additional gauges, was also an option. Performance:Supercharged Engine: The Cooper S Sidewalk, being a Cooper S, has a supercharged 1.6L inline-4 engine, producing 168-171 horsepower. Six-Speed Manual: The Sidewalk edition was available with a six-speed manual transmission. Optional Automatic: Some were equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission with Steptronic.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
Supercharged
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 57,783 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Cayman 47,900 KM $54,999 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 57,478 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Lee Munro's Garage
519-442-1800
2008 MINI Cooper Convertible