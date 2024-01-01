Menu
Premium Pkg includes; 8-way power seats with driver memory with 2 presets for exterior mirror and seat positions, 4-way adjustable power lumbar support for seats, Kansas Leather upholstery,  Automatic climate control – includes micro-filter, automatic air recirculation, left/right temperature control, windshield misting sensor, MAX A/C function, heat at rest, and recall of individual user settings, Interior and exterior mirrors with automatic-dimming function, BMW Lighting Package, Integrated 3-button Universal garage-door opener, BMW Assist™ with Bluetooth® wireless technology for hands-free calling.

Cold Weather Package, which includes three mode heated seats, a heated steering wheel and retractable headlight washers

The sDrive35i adds exterior door handle lighting, split exhaust tips, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Comfort Access including remote top operation, silver door entry sills, interior lighting package, garage door opener, and eight-way power sun-reflective leather seats with memory and lumbar support.

Standard Features  include; dual-zone automatic climate control, Dynamic Driving Control with Normal, Sport and Sport+ modes, adaptive automatic xenon headlamps with washers, adaptive brake lights, heated mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, heated washer nozzle jets, tire pressure warning system, power locks with multi-function remote, front knee airbags, side thorax airbags with integrated head airbag, dynamic cruise control, locking illuminated glovebox, multifunction three-spoke sport steering wheel with telescopic column, power windows, heated six-way manual leatherette seats, CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary input, Bluetooth connectivity, and BMW Assist.

2009 BMW Z4

74,796 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW Z4

35i S Twin Turbo

2009 BMW Z4

35i S Twin Turbo

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,796KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Pkg includes; 8-way power seats with driver memory with 2 presets for exterior mirror and seat positions, 4-way adjustable power lumbar support for seats, Kansas Leather upholstery,  Automatic climate control – includes micro-filter, automatic air recirculation, left/right temperature control, windshield misting sensor, MAX A/C function, heat at rest, and recall of individual user settings, Interior and exterior mirrors with automatic-dimming function, BMW Lighting Package, Integrated 3-button Universal garage-door opener, BMW Assist™ with Bluetooth® wireless technology for hands-free calling. 

Cold Weather Package, which includes three mode heated seats, a heated steering wheel and retractable headlight washers

The sDrive35i adds exterior door handle lighting, split exhaust tips, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Comfort Access including remote top operation, silver door entry sills, interior lighting package, garage door opener, and eight-way power sun-reflective leather seats with memory and lumbar support.

Standard Features  include; dual-zone automatic climate control, Dynamic Driving Control with Normal, Sport and Sport+ modes, adaptive automatic xenon headlamps with washers, adaptive brake lights, heated mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, heated washer nozzle jets, tire pressure warning system, power locks with multi-function remote, front knee airbags, side thorax airbags with integrated head airbag, dynamic cruise control, locking illuminated glovebox, multifunction three-spoke sport steering wheel with telescopic column, power windows, heated six-way manual "leatherette" seats, CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary input, Bluetooth connectivity, and BMW Assist.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-XXXX

519-442-1800

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2009 BMW Z4