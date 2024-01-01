$27,999+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW Z4
35i S Twin Turbo
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
$27,999
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 74,796 KM
Premium Pkg includes; 8-way power seats with driver memory with 2 presets for exterior mirror and seat positions, 4-way adjustable power lumbar support for seats, Kansas Leather upholstery, Automatic climate control – includes micro-filter, automatic air recirculation, left/right temperature control, windshield misting sensor, MAX A/C function, heat at rest, and recall of individual user settings, Interior and exterior mirrors with automatic-dimming function, BMW Lighting Package, Integrated 3-button Universal garage-door opener, BMW Assist™ with Bluetooth® wireless technology for hands-free calling.
Cold Weather Package, which includes three mode heated seats, a heated steering wheel and retractable headlight washers
The sDrive35i adds exterior door handle lighting, split exhaust tips, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Comfort Access including remote top operation, silver door entry sills, interior lighting package, garage door opener, and eight-way power sun-reflective leather seats with memory and lumbar support.
Standard Features include; dual-zone automatic climate control, Dynamic Driving Control with Normal, Sport and Sport+ modes, adaptive automatic xenon headlamps with washers, adaptive brake lights, heated mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, heated washer nozzle jets, tire pressure warning system, power locks with multi-function remote, front knee airbags, side thorax airbags with integrated head airbag, dynamic cruise control, locking illuminated glovebox, multifunction three-spoke sport steering wheel with telescopic column, power windows, heated six-way manual "leatherette" seats, CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary input, Bluetooth connectivity, and BMW Assist.
Lee Munro's Garage
519-442-1800
