2010 Chevrolet Corvette

72,421 KM

Details Description

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

Targa 1LT

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

Targa 1LT

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,421KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7430501
  VIN: 1G1YE2DW4A5102705

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Arctic White
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 72,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include 18-inch front and 19-inch rear alloy wheels, Goodyear Eagle F1 EMT tires, automatic dual-zone climate control, fog lights, xenon headlamps, heated mirrors with auto-dimming driver's side, variable intermittent wipers, cruise control, driver information centre, auto-dimming rearview mirror, compass, leather-wrapped tilt wheel with audio controls, express-down windows, leather seats with six-way power driver's adjustment, CD/MP3 stereo, XM satellite radio, keyless entry, automatic headlamps, pushbutton start, theft deterrent alarm, and OnStar. The coupe has a one-piece, body-colour removable roof panel .

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

