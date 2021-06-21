2010 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-738-8540
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
1-888-738-8540
+ taxes & licensing
Features include 18-inch front and 19-inch rear alloy wheels, Goodyear Eagle F1 EMT tires, automatic dual-zone climate control, fog lights, xenon headlamps, heated mirrors with auto-dimming driver's side, variable intermittent wipers, cruise control, driver information centre, auto-dimming rearview mirror, compass, leather-wrapped tilt wheel with audio controls, express-down windows, leather seats with six-way power driver's adjustment, CD/MP3 stereo, XM satellite radio, keyless entry, automatic headlamps, pushbutton start, theft deterrent alarm, and OnStar. The coupe has a one-piece, body-colour removable roof panel .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1