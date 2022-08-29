$24,999+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 1 Series
2dr Cabriolet 135i
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
$24,999
- Listing ID: 9168091
- VIN: WBAUN7C51BVM24292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 52,291 KM
Vehicle Description
The 135i M-Sport Package, includes 18-inch alloy wheels, sport suspension, performance brakes, adaptive headlights, xenon headlamps with washers, and M aerodynamic body kit. Changes for 2011 include Bluetooth connectivity standard, along with USB with iPod cable, and BMW Assist. Powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine, mated to a seven-speed double-clutch (automatic) transmission. Standard features include; dual-zone automatic climate control, speed-sensitive power steering, automatic bi-xenon headlamps, adaptive brake lights, fog lights, heated mirrors, heated washer nozzles, rain-sensing wipers, tire pressure warning system, self-charging keyless remote, cruise control, leather-wrapped multifunction tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power windows, leatherette six-way manually adjustable heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, BMW Assist and CD/MP3 stereo. The135i Cabriolet adds driver and front passenger knee airbags, rollover protection, and fully automatic soft top. Its rear seat is fixed and includes a pass-through and transport bag.
