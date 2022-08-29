Menu
2011 BMW 1 Series

52,291 KM

Details Description

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

2011 BMW 1 Series

2011 BMW 1 Series

2dr Cabriolet 135i

2011 BMW 1 Series

2dr Cabriolet 135i

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

52,291KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9168091
  • VIN: WBAUN7C51BVM24292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 52,291 KM

Vehicle Description

The 135i M-Sport Package, includes 18-inch alloy wheels, sport suspension, performance brakes, adaptive headlights, xenon headlamps with washers, and M aerodynamic body kit. Changes for 2011 include Bluetooth connectivity standard, along with USB with iPod cable, and BMW Assist. Powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine, mated to a seven-speed double-clutch (automatic) transmission. Standard features include; dual-zone automatic climate control, speed-sensitive power steering, automatic bi-xenon headlamps, adaptive brake lights, fog lights, heated mirrors, heated washer nozzles, rain-sensing wipers, tire pressure warning system, self-charging keyless remote, cruise control, leather-wrapped multifunction tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power windows, leatherette six-way manually adjustable heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, BMW Assist and CD/MP3 stereo. The135i Cabriolet adds driver and front passenger knee airbags, rollover protection, and fully automatic soft top. Its rear seat is fixed and includes a pass-through and transport bag.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

