Used 2011 BMW 3 Series M-Sport for sale in Paris, ON

2011 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN WBADX1C51BE394363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

217
2B6
A52
LCSW
ZFU
ZGG
ZKZ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2015 Audi A5 Technic S-Line for sale in Paris, ON
2015 Audi A5 Technic S-Line 85,720 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i Convertible for sale in Paris, ON
2009 BMW 1 Series 128i Convertible 106,781 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Paris, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 9,429 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2011 BMW 3 Series