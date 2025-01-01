$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 73,448 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautifully kept and rare BMW 335is Convertible, finished in elegant Space Grey Metallic over Black Dakota Leather. With just 73,448 km and the sought-after 7-speed DCT twin-clutch transmission, this 335is delivers one of BMW’s most engaging and authentic driving experiences — with the legendary N54 twin-turbo engine producing 320+ hp and silky, instant torque.✅ Key Highlights
3.0L Twin-Turbo N54T engine – 320+ hp / 332 lb-ft (370 lb-ft overboost)
7-speed DCT sport gearbox (Option S02TC)
Rear-wheel drive – classic BMW balance and handling
73,448 km – low mileage for year
M Sports Suspension (S0704)
M Aerodynamics Package (S0715)
19" M Double-Spoke 225 Wheels (S02MP)
Adaptive Xenon Headlights (S0524)
Rear Park Distance Control
Comfort Access (keyless entry)
Heated sport seats with lumbar support
Aluminum Glacier Silver trim
Individual Audio System (premium sound)
Factory wind deflector included
USB + BMW Professional Radio + Satellite Tuner
Black Dakota Leather (excellent condition)
Electric seats with driver memory
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Cruise control with braking function
Auto-dimming mirrors
Lights Package with LED elements
Rain-sensing wipers
Exceptional overall condition – tight, smooth, and fully sorted
Accident-free, certified, and freshly detailed
Beautiful paint, clean interior, and strong mechanicals
Garage-kept and enthusiast-owned feel
Every vehicle we offer is fully inspected, certified, and backed by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee. Buy online or in person with confidence.
Vehicle Features
519-442-1800