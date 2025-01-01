2011 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=182 data-end=278><strong data-start=186 data-end=278>2011 BMW 335is Convertible – 73,448 km • DCT • Space Grey Metallic • Excellent Condition</strong></h3><p data-start=280 data-end=669>A beautifully kept and rare <strong data-start=308 data-end=333>BMW 335is Convertible</strong>, finished in elegant <strong data-start=355 data-end=378>Space Grey Metallic</strong> over <strong data-start=384 data-end=408>Black Dakota Leather</strong>. With just <strong data-start=420 data-end=433>73,448 km</strong> and the sought-after <strong data-start=455 data-end=495>7-speed DCT twin-clutch transmission</strong>, this 335is delivers one of BMW’s most engaging and authentic driving experiences — with the legendary <strong data-start=599 data-end=624>N54 twin-turbo engine</strong> producing 320+ hp and silky, instant torque.</p><hr data-start=671 data-end=674 /><h3 data-start=676 data-end=700><strong data-start=680 data-end=700>✅ Key Highlights</strong></h3><ul data-start=701 data-end=1392><li data-start=701 data-end=780><p data-start=703 data-end=780><strong data-start=703 data-end=734>3.0L Twin-Turbo N54T engine</strong> – 320+ hp / 332 lb-ft (370 lb-ft overboost)</p></li><li data-start=781 data-end=829><p data-start=783 data-end=829><strong data-start=783 data-end=827>7-speed DCT sport gearbox (Option S02TC)</strong></p></li><li data-start=830 data-end=889><p data-start=832 data-end=889><strong data-start=832 data-end=852>Rear-wheel drive</strong> – classic BMW balance and handling</p></li><li data-start=890 data-end=930><p data-start=892 data-end=930><strong data-start=892 data-end=905>73,448 km</strong> – low mileage for year</p></li><li data-start=931 data-end=966><p data-start=933 data-end=966><strong data-start=933 data-end=964>M Sports Suspension (S0704)</strong></p></li><li data-start=967 data-end=1005><p data-start=969 data-end=1005><strong data-start=969 data-end=1003>M Aerodynamics Package (S0715)</strong></p></li><li data-start=1006 data-end=1051><p data-start=1008 data-end=1051><strong data-start=1008 data-end=1049>19 M Double-Spoke 225 Wheels (S02MP)</strong></p></li><li data-start=1052 data-end=1093><p data-start=1054 data-end=1093><strong data-start=1054 data-end=1091>Adaptive Xenon Headlights (S0524)</strong></p></li><li data-start=1094 data-end=1128><p data-start=1096 data-end=1128><strong data-start=1096 data-end=1126>Rear Park Distance Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1129 data-end=1167><p data-start=1131 data-end=1167><strong data-start=1131 data-end=1165>Comfort Access (keyless entry)</strong></p></li><li data-start=1168 data-end=1214><p data-start=1170 data-end=1214><strong data-start=1170 data-end=1212>Heated sport seats with lumbar support</strong></p></li><li data-start=1215 data-end=1251><p data-start=1217 data-end=1251><strong data-start=1217 data-end=1249>Aluminum Glacier Silver trim</strong></p></li><li data-start=1252 data-end=1299><p data-start=1254 data-end=1299><strong data-start=1254 data-end=1297>Individual Audio System (premium sound)</strong></p></li><li data-start=1300 data-end=1339><p data-start=1302 data-end=1339><strong data-start=1302 data-end=1337>Factory wind deflector included</strong></p></li><li data-start=1340 data-end=1392><p data-start=1342 data-end=1392><strong data-start=1342 data-end=1392>USB + BMW Professional Radio + Satellite Tuner</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1394 data-end=1397 /><h3 data-start=1399 data-end=1425><strong data-start=1403 data-end=1425>🎛 Interior & Tech</strong></h3><ul data-start=1426 data-end=1705><li data-start=1426 data-end=1476><p data-start=1428 data-end=1476><strong data-start=1428 data-end=1452>Black Dakota Leather</strong> (excellent condition)</p></li><li data-start=1477 data-end=1518><p data-start=1479 data-end=1518><strong data-start=1479 data-end=1516>Electric seats with driver memory</strong></p></li><li data-start=1519 data-end=1562><p data-start=1521 data-end=1562><strong data-start=1521 data-end=1560>Dual-zone automatic climate control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1563 data-end=1607><p data-start=1565 data-end=1607><strong data-start=1565 data-end=1605>Cruise control with braking function</strong></p></li><li data-start=1608 data-end=1636><p data-start=1610 data-end=1636><strong data-start=1610 data-end=1634>Auto-dimming mirrors</strong></p></li><li data-start=1637 data-end=1677><p data-start=1639 data-end=1677><strong data-start=1639 data-end=1675>Lights Package with LED elements</strong></p></li><li data-start=1678 data-end=1705><p data-start=1680 data-end=1705><strong data-start=1680 data-end=1703>Rain-sensing wipers</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1707 data-end=1710 /><h3 data-start=1712 data-end=1729><strong data-start=1716 data-end=1729>Condition</strong></h3><ul data-start=1730 data-end=1966><li data-start=1730 data-end=1801><p data-start=1732 data-end=1801><strong data-start=1732 data-end=1765>Exceptional overall condition</strong> – tight, smooth, and fully sorted</p></li><li data-start=1802 data-end=1856><p data-start=1804 data-end=1856><strong data-start=1804 data-end=1854>Accident-free, certified, and freshly detailed</strong></p></li><li data-start=1857 data-end=1920><p data-start=1859 data-end=1920><strong data-start=1859 data-end=1918>Beautiful paint, clean interior, and strong mechanicals</strong></p></li><li data-start=1921 data-end=1966><p data-start=1923 data-end=1966><strong data-start=1923 data-end=1964>Garage-kept and enthusiast-owned feel</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1968 data-end=1971 /><p> </p><p data-start=1973 data-end=2119>Every vehicle we offer is <strong data-start=1999 data-end=2077>fully inspected, certified, and backed by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee</strong>. Buy online or in person with confidence.</p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

73,448 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD

Watch This Vehicle
13188905

2011 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1763496496
  2. 1763496497
  3. 1763496496
  4. 1763496497
  5. 1763496495
  6. 1763496495
  7. 1763496496
  8. 1763496495
  9. 1763496496
  10. 1763496495
  11. 1763496495
  12. 1763496495
  13. 1763496496
  14. 1763496495
  15. 1763496495
  16. 1763496496
  17. 1763496496
  18. 1763496496
  19. 1763496496
  20. 1763496496
  21. 1763496496
  22. 1763496496
  23. 1763496496
  24. 1763496496
  25. 1763496496
  26. 1763496496
  27. 1763496496
  28. 1763496495
  29. 1763496496
  30. 1763496497
  31. 1763496497
  32. 1763496496
  33. 1763496497
  34. 1763496495
  35. 1763496496
  36. 1763496495
  37. 1763496497
  38. 1763496497
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,448KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBADX1C59BE569345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 73,448 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW 335is Convertible – 73,448 km • DCT • Space Grey Metallic • Excellent Condition

A beautifully kept and rare BMW 335is Convertible, finished in elegant Space Grey Metallic over Black Dakota Leather. With just 73,448 km and the sought-after 7-speed DCT twin-clutch transmission, this 335is delivers one of BMW’s most engaging and authentic driving experiences — with the legendary N54 twin-turbo engine producing 320+ hp and silky, instant torque.

✅ Key Highlights

  • 3.0L Twin-Turbo N54T engine – 320+ hp / 332 lb-ft (370 lb-ft overboost)

  • 7-speed DCT sport gearbox (Option S02TC)

  • Rear-wheel drive – classic BMW balance and handling

  • 73,448 km – low mileage for year

  • M Sports Suspension (S0704)

  • M Aerodynamics Package (S0715)

  • 19" M Double-Spoke 225 Wheels (S02MP)

  • Adaptive Xenon Headlights (S0524)

  • Rear Park Distance Control

  • Comfort Access (keyless entry)

  • Heated sport seats with lumbar support

  • Aluminum Glacier Silver trim

  • Individual Audio System (premium sound)

  • Factory wind deflector included

  • USB + BMW Professional Radio + Satellite Tuner

🎛 Interior & Tech

  • Black Dakota Leather (excellent condition)

  • Electric seats with driver memory

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Cruise control with braking function

  • Auto-dimming mirrors

  • Lights Package with LED elements

  • Rain-sensing wipers

Condition

  • Exceptional overall condition – tight, smooth, and fully sorted

  • Accident-free, certified, and freshly detailed

  • Beautiful paint, clean interior, and strong mechanicals

  • Garage-kept and enthusiast-owned feel

 

Every vehicle we offer is fully inspected, certified, and backed by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee. Buy online or in person with confidence.

Vehicle Features

Packages

2B6
A52
LCSW
ZGG
ZKZ

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD for sale in Paris, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD 73,448 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG for sale in Paris, ON
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG 109,585 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport for sale in Paris, ON
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport 112,033 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2011 BMW 3 Series