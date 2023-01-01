Menu
2011 BMW Z4

67,123 KM

Details Description

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

sDrive30i with Nav, Bluetooth, Htd Seats

sDrive30i with Nav, Bluetooth, Htd Seats

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

67,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9489709
  • VIN: WBALM5C50BE379994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 67,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Features on the sDrive30i include 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, Dynamic Driving Control with Normal, Sport and Sport+ modes, adaptive automatic xenon headlamps with washers, adaptive brake lights, heated mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, heated washer nozzle jets, tire pressure warning system, power locks with multi-function remote, front knee airbags, side thorax airbags with integrated head airbag, dynamic cruise control, locking illuminated glovebox, multifunction three-spoke sport steering wheel with telescopic column, power windows, heated six-way seats, CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary input, Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, iPod interface, and BMW Assist.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

