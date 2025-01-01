$59,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Chevrolet Corvette
Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT
2011 Chevrolet Corvette
Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YW3DW7B5103951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
2002 Porsche Boxster S 6-Spd Manual 132,761 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 335is 58,163 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2008 MINI Cooper Convertible S SIDEWAK EDITION 49,882 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Lee Munro's Garage
519-442-1800
2011 Chevrolet Corvette