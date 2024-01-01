$8,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
196,939KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 196,939 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Toyota Matrix Auto fwd with 196k now available for sale.Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas & 2 keys w/remote start in the advertised price! Financing is also available! These Matrix's are known for the reliability, fuel economy and low cost of ownership. They are well built cars that go 400,000km+ with simple maintenance. This Matrix has been very well cared for by its previous owner, regularly rust proofed and maintained. No rust or mechanical issues whatsoever. Only 2 owners since new. Clean/Fit Ontario title. No accident history. Ontario vehicle its entire life. Carfax available. All servicing was done by an independent mechanic. Just inspected and safety certified. Brand new brake pads & rotors all around. All season tires are in good shape. AC blows ice cold. Engine & transmission are in healthy working condition. No engine lights or any issues. Runs and drives out great! Non-smoker. Interior is in great shape. Body has no rust, and has been regularly undercoated by the previous owner. Only small thing to fault this car for is some paint fade on the front & rear bumpers which is a very common on all red Toyota's of these years. Come take a look, this is a great example of a lower mileage Matrix, fully certified and sold at a reasonable price. If you have any questions please just let me know. Thank you
Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
