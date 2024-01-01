Menu
<div dir=ltr>2011 Toyota Matrix Auto fwd with 196k now available for sale.Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas & 2 keys w/remote start in the advertised price! Financing is also available! <div> </div><div>These Matrixs are known for the reliability, fuel economy and low cost of ownership. They are well built cars that go 400,000km+ with simple maintenance. This Matrix has been very well cared for by its previous owner, regularly rust proofed and maintained. No rust or mechanical issues whatsoever. </div><div> </div><div>Only 2 owners since new. Clean/Fit Ontario title. No accident history. Ontario vehicle its entire life. Carfax available. All servicing was done by an independent mechanic. </div><div> </div><div>Just inspected and safety certified. Brand new brake pads & rotors all around. All season tires are in good shape. AC blows ice cold. Engine & transmission are in healthy working condition. No engine lights or any issues. Runs and drives out great!</div><div> </div><div>Non-smoker. Interior is in great shape. Body has no rust, and has been regularly undercoated by the previous owner. Only small thing to fault this car for is some paint fade on the front & rear bumpers which is a very common on all red Toyotas of these years. </div><div> </div><div>Come take a look, this is a great example of a lower mileage Matrix, fully certified and sold at a reasonable price. If you have any questions please just let me know. Thank you </div><div> </div><div><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Financing and trade-ins available.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Test drives by appointment only. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Starks Motorsports LTD</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</span></p></div></div>

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,939KM
Excellent Condition

