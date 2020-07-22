Menu
2012 BMW Z4

52,549 KM

Details Description

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

2012 BMW Z4

2012 BMW Z4

sDrive35i w/ Nav

2012 BMW Z4

sDrive35i w/ Nav

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

52,549KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5628003
  VIN: WBALM7C57CE385109

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crimson Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 52,549 KM

Vehicle Description

The sDrive35i includes 18-inch alloy wheels, exterior door handle lighting, chrome grille with matte aluminum bars, matte aluminum hood scoop, split exhaust tips, auto-dimming rearview mirror, anthracite roof liner, Comfort Access with remote top operation, interior ambient lighting, garage door opener, and twelve-way power-operated heated leather sport seats.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

