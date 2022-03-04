$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Challenger
SRT8 392 w/Nav
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
- Listing ID: 8509946
- VIN: 2C3CDYCJ9CH157955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 78,265 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner from new, local car in pristine condition. Winter stored and dealer maintained. No accidents, modifications, or concerns. The 470 hp. 6.4 ltr. SRT8 includes 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, Nappa leather-faced seats with perforated suede inserts, two-mode active damping system, Media Centre 430 with 6.5-inch touch screen, anti-spin rear differential, bright pedals, heated steering wheel, dual black centre stripes, heavy-duty cooling, engine oil cooler, rear park assist, garage door opener, exterior temperature gauge, compass, and security alarm.
