2012 Hyundai Accent
Hatchback GL Auto | CERTIFIED| FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,491 KM
Vehicle Description
Safe, fuel efficient, reliable and affordable. This well maintained 2012 Hyundai Accent GL Auto with 193k is now available for sale! Fresh trade in on a new SUV!
Comes safety certified, full tank of gas, detailed and with a set of winter & summer tires. Financing is also available
Ontario vehicle. No accident history. 2 owners. Carfax available. Well cared for by the previous owners. Non smoker. Interior and exterior are in good condition.
25 service records available. Always serviced regularly. Safety certification and inspection just done. Work performed: synthetic oil change, front sway bar links, rear calipers, flex pipe, 02 sensors & drive belt. $1700 of work just completed.
Needs nothing to enjoy. This is a nice clean low mileage example of a Hyundai Accent. Thank you for your interest in my vehicle.
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Starks Motorsports
