<p>Safe, fuel efficient, reliable and affordable. This well maintained 2012 Hyundai Accent GL Auto with 193k is now available for sale! Fresh trade in on a new SUV! </p><p> </p><p>Comes safety certified, full tank of gas, detailed and with a set of winter & summer tires. Financing is also available </p><p> </p><p>Ontario vehicle. No accident history. 2 owners. Carfax available. Well cared for by the previous owners. Non smoker. Interior and exterior are in good condition. </p><p> </p><p>25 service records available. Always serviced regularly. Safety certification and inspection just done. Work performed: synthetic oil change, front sway bar links, rear calipers, flex pipe, 02 sensors & drive belt. $1700 of work just completed.</p><p> </p><p>Needs nothing to enjoy. This is a nice clean low mileage example of a Hyundai Accent. Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. </p><p> </p><p>Price is + TAX + licensing fees.</p><p>Financing and trade-ins available.</p><p>Test drives by appointment only. </p><p>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</p><p>Starks Motorsports LTD</p><p>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</p>

193,491 KM

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

193,491KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE3CU038598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

