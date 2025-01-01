$25,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jaguar XJ
XJL Supersport
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,033 KM
Vehicle Description
A flagship luxury sedan in its most elegant form. This 2012 Jaguar XJ L Supercharged delivers exceptional performance from its 5.0L Supercharged V8 while offering true executive-class comfort in the extended long-wheelbase configuration. Finished in Ultimate Black Metallic over Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather, it presents with timeless style and presence. Fully reconditioned including New 4 Season Tires, New Brakes, Timing Chain Replaced, Fluids and Filters serviced.
✅ Key Features & Highlights:
5.0L Supercharged V8 (AJ133) – approx. 470 hp
6-Speed ZF Automatic Transmission
Long Wheelbase (XJ L) – superior rear legroom + executive comfort
Ultimate Black Metallic exterior
Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather interior with contrast stitching
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats (20-way power + memory)
Heated & Ventilated Rear Seats with Power Recline
Rear Entertainment System (dual screens + wireless headphones)
Premium Jaguar 1200W Audio System
Panoramic Glass Roof
Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlights
Blind Spot Monitoring
Rear View Camera + Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Comfort Access keyless entry
Heated wood-trim steering wheel
Power Rear Sunblind + Manual Rear Side Sunshades
Rich Oak interior wood trim with Linear inlay
20" Polished Orona Alloy Wheels
Every vehicle we offer is hand-selected, certified, and backed by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee, so you can purchase online or in person with complete confidence.
