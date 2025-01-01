Menu
2012 Jaguar XJ L Supercharged – Long Wheelbase • 5.0L Supercharged V8 • 112,000 km

A flagship luxury sedan in its most elegant form. This 2012 Jaguar XJ L Supercharged delivers exceptional performance from its 5.0L Supercharged V8 while offering true executive-class comfort in the extended long-wheelbase configuration. Finished in Ultimate Black Metallic over Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather, it presents with timeless style and presence. Fully reconditioned including New 4 Season Tires, New Brakes, Timing Chain Replaced, Fluids and Filters serviced. 

✅ Key Features & Highlights:

  • 5.0L Supercharged V8 (AJ133) – approx. 470 hp
  • 6-Speed ZF Automatic Transmission
  • Long Wheelbase (XJ L) – superior rear legroom + executive comfort
  • Ultimate Black Metallic exterior
  • Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather interior with contrast stitching
  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats (20-way power + memory)
  • Heated & Ventilated Rear Seats with Power Recline
  • Rear Entertainment System (dual screens + wireless headphones)
  • Premium Jaguar 1200W Audio System
  • Panoramic Glass Roof
  • Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlights
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Rear View Camera + Front & Rear Parking Sensors
  • Comfort Access keyless entry
  • Heated wood-trim steering wheel
  • Power Rear Sunblind + Manual Rear Side Sunshades
  • Rich Oak interior wood trim with Linear inlay
  • 20" Polished Orona Alloy Wheels

Every vehicle we offer is hand-selected, certified, and backed by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee, so you can purchase online or in person with complete confidence.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Jaguar XJ