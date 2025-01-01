Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Traded in here. Tires and brakes replaced in the last year. Two Tops, Freedom Top and Soft Top. Mechanic Inspected and Certified.</p>

2012 Jeep Wrangler

171,867 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4 dr with Freedom and Soft Top

Watch This Vehicle
12103360

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4 dr with Freedom and Soft Top

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1737142186
  2. 1737142186
  3. 1737142186
  4. 1737142186
  5. 1737142186
  6. 1737142186
  7. 1737142186
  8. 1737142186
  9. 1737142186
  10. 1737142186
  11. 1737142186
  12. 1737142186
  13. 1737142186
  14. 1737142186
  15. 1737142186
  16. 1737142186
  17. 1737142186
  18. 1737142186
  19. 1737142186
  20. 1737142186
  21. 1737142186
  22. 1737142186
  23. 1737142186
  24. 1737142186
  25. 1737142186
  26. 1737142186
  27. 1737142186
  28. 1737142186
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,867KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG3CL250821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Forest Green Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Traded in here. Tires and brakes replaced in the last year. Two Tops, Freedom Top and Soft Top. Mechanic Inspected and Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

23G
A7X9
AHT
DEH
DMC
DS8
ERB
MX3
PGZ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera TURBO for sale in Paris, ON
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera TURBO 121,991 KM $67,998 + tax & lic
Used 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351 M code Cleveland 4 Speed SportsRoof for sale in Paris, ON
1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351 M code Cleveland 4 Speed SportsRoof 115,632 MI $69,999 + tax & lic
Used 1964 Pontiac Bonneville Covertible 389 for sale in Paris, ON
1964 Pontiac Bonneville Covertible 389 0 $49,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Wrangler