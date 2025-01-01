$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4 dr with Freedom and Soft Top
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4 dr with Freedom and Soft Top
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,867KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4BJWEG3CL250821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Forest Green Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,867 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Traded in here. Tires and brakes replaced in the last year. Two Tops, Freedom Top and Soft Top. Mechanic Inspected and Certified.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
23G
A7X9
AHT
DEH
DMC
DS8
ERB
MX3
PGZ
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera TURBO 121,991 KM $67,998 + tax & lic
1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 351 M code Cleveland 4 Speed SportsRoof 115,632 MI $69,999 + tax & lic
1964 Pontiac Bonneville Covertible 389 0 $49,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lee Munro's Garage
519-442-1800
2012 Jeep Wrangler