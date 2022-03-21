Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

57,482 KM

Details Description

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

Special Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

Special Edition

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

  1. 8674706
  2. 8674706
  3. 8674706
  4. 8674706
  5. 8674706
  6. 8674706
  7. 8674706
  8. 8674706
  9. 8674706
  10. 8674706
  11. 8674706
  12. 8674706
  13. 8674706
  14. 8674706
  15. 8674706
  16. 8674706
  17. 8674706
  18. 8674706
  19. 8674706
  20. 8674706
  21. 8674706
  22. 8674706
  23. 8674706
  24. 8674706
  25. 8674706
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

57,482KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8674706
  • VIN: JM1NC2SF7C0222243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 57,482 KM

Vehicle Description

One of only 180 SV Editions made for Canada (the U.S. received 450). All original, accident free. SV Edition includes 17-inch gun metal alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, Unique Velocity Red Mica exterior, Brilliant Black power-retractable hardtop, mirrors and roll bar trim, black leather-trimmed seats with sand stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel with piano black and sand trim, piano black decoration panel, alloy pedals, external temperature gauge and trip computer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

2019 Kawasaki Vulcan...
 23,361 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda Miata MX-...
 57,482 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Camar...
 26,863 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

Call Dealer

1-888-738-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-738-8540

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory