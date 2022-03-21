2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 4 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8674706

8674706 VIN: JM1NC2SF7C0222243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velocity Red Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 57,482 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.