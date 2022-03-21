$24,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda Miata MX-5
Special Edition
- Listing ID: 8674706
- VIN: JM1NC2SF7C0222243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Red Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 57,482 KM
Vehicle Description
One of only 180 SV Editions made for Canada (the U.S. received 450). All original, accident free. SV Edition includes 17-inch gun metal alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, Unique Velocity Red Mica exterior, Brilliant Black power-retractable hardtop, mirrors and roll bar trim, black leather-trimmed seats with sand stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel with piano black and sand trim, piano black decoration panel, alloy pedals, external temperature gauge and trip computer.
