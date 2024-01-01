$13,000+ tax & licensing
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Great condition and a unique color 2012 Nissan Frontier Pro-4x CrewCab Auto with 191k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas & with powertrain warranty in the advertised price.
2 owners. Carfax available. Great service history and a real pride of ownership by the previous owner. 19 service records available. No accident history but did have a hail damage claim for a total of $3088. Repaired to a high standard. Was out west in Alberta until 2019 and then purchased by the new owner in 2019 in Ontario.
Great shape inside and out. No rust issuesframe, wheel well, cab corners, rockers and doors are all clean. Has been rust proofed by the previous owner. Non smoker. Interior and exterior are in very good condition for the year and mileage. Can only fault it for some minor rust bubbling on the rear bumper.
Runs and drives out great. AC blows ice cold, 4 wheel drive works. No mechanical issues. Powertrain is healthy. Just safety inspected and certified under Ontario's new digital safety program. New exhaust put on, rear brake shoes & oil change. About $1200 just invested. Brakes are newer and has a set of K02's on it.
This is a great example of a very unique Frontier. Come take a look you won't be disappointed.
Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
