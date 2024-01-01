Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Great condition and a  unique color 2012 Nissan Frontier Pro-4x CrewCab Auto with 191k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas & with powertrain warranty in the advertised price. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>2 owners. Carfax available. Great service history and a real pride of ownership by the previous owner. 19 service records available. No accident history but did have a hail damage claim for a total of $3088. Repaired to a high standard. Was out west in Alberta until 2019 and then purchased by the new owner in 2019 in Ontario. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Great shape inside and out. No rust issuesframe, wheel well, cab corners, rockers and doors are all clean. Has been rust proofed by the previous owner. Non smoker. Interior and exterior are in very good condition for the year and mileage. Can only fault it for some minor rust bubbling on the rear bumper. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Runs and drives out great. AC blows ice cold, 4 wheel drive works. No mechanical issues. Powertrain is healthy. Just safety inspected and certified under Ontarios new digital safety program. New exhaust put on, rear brake shoes & oil change. About $1200 just invested. Brakes are newer and has a set of K02s on it. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>This is a great example of a very unique Frontier. Come take a look you wont be disappointed. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Financing and trade-ins available.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Test drives by appointment only. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Starks Motorsports LTD</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</span></p></div>

2012 Nissan Frontier

191,468 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X CREWCAB AUTO | CERTIFIED |

Watch This Vehicle
12005272

2012 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X CREWCAB AUTO | CERTIFIED |

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

  1. 1733927540
  2. 1733927539
  3. 1733927541
  4. 1733927542
  5. 1733927542
  6. 1733927538
  7. 1733927542
  8. 1733927542
  9. 1733927540
  10. 1733927541
  11. 1733927543
  12. 1733927541
  13. 1733927540
  14. 1733927539
  15. 1733927541
  16. 1733927540
  17. 1733927541
  18. 1733927542
  19. 1733927538
  20. 1733927543
  21. 1733927530
  22. 1733927542
  23. 1733927538
  24. 1733927541
  25. 1733927540
  26. 1733927542
  27. 1733927542
  28. 1733927542
  29. 1733927540
  30. 1733927537
  31. 1733927541
  32. 1733927540
  33. 1733927541
  34. 1733927536
  35. 1733927541
  36. 1733927541
  37. 1733927539
  38. 1733927541
  39. 1733927538
  40. 1733927537
  41. 1733927537
  42. 1733927542
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,468KM
VIN 1N6AD0EV3CC455180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition and a  unique color 2012 Nissan Frontier Pro-4x CrewCab Auto with 191k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas & with powertrain warranty in the advertised price. 


2 owners. Carfax available. Great service history and a real pride of ownership by the previous owner. 19 service records available. No accident history but did have a hail damage claim for a total of $3088. Repaired to a high standard. Was out west in Alberta until 2019 and then purchased by the new owner in 2019 in Ontario. 


Great shape inside and out. No rust issuesframe, wheel well, cab corners, rockers and doors are all clean. Has been rust proofed by the previous owner. Non smoker. Interior and exterior are in very good condition for the year and mileage. Can only fault it for some minor rust bubbling on the rear bumper. 


Runs and drives out great. AC blows ice cold, 4 wheel drive works. No mechanical issues. Powertrain is healthy. Just safety inspected and certified under Ontario's new digital safety program. New exhaust put on, rear brake shoes & oil change. About $1200 just invested. Brakes are newer and has a set of K02's on it. 


This is a great example of a very unique Frontier. Come take a look you won't be disappointed. 


Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. 

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Starks Motorsports

Used 2015 Kia Rio EX AUTO | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Paris, ON
2015 Kia Rio EX AUTO | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE 164,159 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT V8 SUPERCREW 6.5FOOT BOX for sale in Paris, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT V8 SUPERCREW 6.5FOOT BOX 241,052 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Double Cab 4x4 4.6liter 6.5box CERTIFIED | for sale in Paris, ON
2012 Toyota Tundra Double Cab 4x4 4.6liter 6.5box CERTIFIED | 236,236 KM SOLD

Email Starks Motorsports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-588-XXXX

(click to show)

519-588-0750

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Frontier